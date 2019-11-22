We Are In Love With This Brand For Its Sustainable Flowers

Who said beauty can't be created artificially? You have to check out Senorita in Salt Lake to believe it. For all those who are bit by the bug of sustainability, Senorita can be a relevant option for buying artificial flowers. They make flowers out of sola or laugauni, which gives a thermocol like texture.

You can choose from a range of bouquets to decorate your homes, available in a potpourri of several colours. You can also customise your own bouquet if you want, which has installations made with the most skillful crafts work. You can get options in purple, green, white and blue, and from no angle will the flowers look artificial at first glance. If you want, get single flower sticks as well, and all their products are completely eco-friendly.

All the sola handicraft is made by local craftsmen and women, including rural women. Senorita has also helped a lot of women from rural Bengal by providing them this opportunity to create their products. Moreover, these flowers will stay longer than the natural ones. Hence, they make for a good option for gifting. A bouquet from Senorita will start from INR 350 and will vary according to the size and customisations you ask for.

They have delivered their products to places like the Taj Group, Senco Gold, Tata Group and ITC Hotels, to name a few.

