City Folks! Head To This Iconic Restaurant In Park Circus For The Best Mughlai Food

For most of us who love biryani or Mughlai food, one of the first names that comes to mind is Shiraz Golden Restaurant. And rightly so. It's the first restaurant to have introduced Mughlai food in the city way back in 1941 and is almost like an institution in itself when it comes to the cuisine. It's got several outlets across the city but we'd suggest you visit the oldest one in Park Circus for some old world feels.

The aroma of freshly-cooked biryani will greet you as soon as you step inside the restaurant. The menu has a wide selection of dishes on offer but their biryani varieties are to-die-for. Their special biryani with chicken chaap or juicy mutton chunks at INR 345 per plate will leave you wanting for more (our mouth's watering already!). They also do a lot of curries but the Mutton Kassa (spiced meat) at INR 195 per plate has our heart. The Shiraz special Murgh Mussallam at INR 650 per plate is highly recommended for all chicken lovers. It's heavenly but you'll have to order for it in advance.

Shiraz also does delectable and flavourful kebabs and kathi rolls just in case you want to eat something light.