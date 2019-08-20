Sneakers, Stilettos, Brogues Or Ballerinas: Unleash Your Inner Carrie Bradshaw At Shoe Markets In Kolkata

img-gallery-featured
Nuff of wasting hours browsing online for a good pair of shoes. Now dance your way into these shoe markets and get footwear at affordable rates.

Gariahat

Kolkata's most favourite shopping destination, Gariahat has solutions to all your worries (when it comes to shopping)! From street shops to Bata, Khadim's, Ajanta and Woodlands, you can get decent old school shoes and comfy slip-ons here. Shop affordable formal shoes from Elite. They also keep running shoes, pattern sneakers and cute floaters for toddlers.

Other

Gariahat

Gariahat, Kolkata

image-map-default

    New Market

    Before you enter the fancy shoe stores lined just below Oberoi Grand, we suggest checking out the street shoe shops which offer a peach of a deal, of course only if you've got your bargaining skills right! Ballerinas for women, sandals and sneakers for men and women and dress shoes for men are super affordable here. And we are not even taking Hogg Market into account!

    Markets

    New Market

    Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata

    image-map-default

      Metro Plaza

      Ankle lengths, thigh highs, flats, blocked heels or pencils - you'll get all kinds of boots and shoes at Metro Plaza, at super affordable rates. If you are just searching for boots, head straight to the third floor, which is completely dedicated to shoe stores. We suggest you scan a few stores since they have similar stuff but in different price range.

      Malls

      Metro Plaza

      4.1

      1, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Park Street Area, Kolkata

      image-map-default

      BK Market

      The building has an endless number of shops selling shoes – Oxfords, combat boots, embezzled heels, stilettos, embroidered shoes, or basic ballerinas and flats. Oxfords will cost you INR 400, boots start from INR 1,000 and heels from INR 700. Keep an eye out for Head 2 Toe, shop no. 103 and shop no. 19, and don't delay anymore in getting those pairs!

      Markets

      BK Market

      3.9

      16, Shakespeare Sarani Road, Elgin, Kolkata

      image-map-default

        AC Market

        Located on the opposite lane of New BK Market, AC Market is an old gem and a hit among college-goers. You get fashionable shoes for a reasonable price range. You might not find too fashionable stuff, but these shoes will stick by you during worst road conditions.
        Markets

        Air Conditioned Market

        Shakespeare Sarani Road, Kankaria Estates, Park Street Area, Kolkata

        image-map-default