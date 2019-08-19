Hone Your Shooting Skills At These Shooting Ranges In The City

The man literally needs no introduction. Having secured the fourth position at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Joydeep Karmakar is one of the top shooters in India today. His academy in Kolkata provides the best training in rifle and pistol shooting to students from across the country. They are mentored by Karmakar himself, and his team. The academy offers short term shooting courses as well. Competitions are also held throughout the year.