Layer Up Your Fashion Game, Shop Cotton Shrugs And Jackets From This Homegrown Brand

Coats over tops; shrugs over kurtis; jackets over t-shirts -- if you love layering your clothes, irrespective of the Kolkata heat, then you're definitely going to love this homegrown brand, Vestajo Boutiqo.

Brainchild of Sayani Paul, this brand, based in Uttarpara, Hooghly, makes any basic piece of clothing look stylish. How? Simple, by adding layers to them (Did you know layering makes you look slimmer?). We came across a basic white midi dress paired with a soothing sky blue cotton jacket and another red midi dress paired with black and white block-printed stole. Match these dresses with sneakers or ballerinas and you're sorted for the day.

All these dresses are hand-made using eco-friendly fabrics and materials. Sayani also experiments with the cuts and neckline of the dresses and does intricate hand embroidery as well. Expect cotton dresses with butterfly sleeves or one with collars and pockets. We also eyed one pair of yellow and ash khadi dhoti pants with pockets. It featured a back overlay and front detailing, elevating the style quotient as a whole.

If, like us, you dislike wearing tight jeans or leggings in summer and want your skin to breathe, we recommend laying your hands on their dresses. For a casual brunch look, you can try their handloom dress with racer neck that comes with a belt attached to a chic tussle, which in turn can be adjusted as per your waistline. (Smart way to hide your belly fat!)

Prices start from INR 800 and go up to INR 2,000.