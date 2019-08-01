Nike To Cottonworld: Best Brands For Menswear

Calling all men! Give yourself a much-needed makeover with super cool and trendy apparel from these five stores inside Forum Mall. 

Shoppers Stop

You’ll find literally everything you need here. It’s the first thing you’ll see when you enter the mall. Walk in and check out the wide selection of brands they have on offer here. Shirts, t-shirts, jackets, trousers, pants, jeans - there's lots on offer here. Walk in and see for yourself.

Clothing Stores

Forum Courtyard Mall, 10/3, Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Adidas

The brand is known not just for footwear but also for its sports apparel. Get your hands on their range of shirts, t-shirts, track pants, shorts and jerseys on offer at the store. You can wear them on a casual day out too. You'll get all your sports related merch here.

Clothing Stores

Forum Courtyard Mall, Shop B-1, Lala Lajput Roy Sarani, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Nike

Another brand that does super comfortable and one of the best apparel for men besides sports footwear and accessories. Go for their tops, t-shirts, sweatshirts, track suits, jerseys, hoodies, gilets, trousers and lots of other clothing options on offer here. They also stock training tops and baselayers. 

Shoe Stores

Forum Courtyard Mall, Basement, Shop B-6/A, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Cottonworld

Located on the second floor, this brand deals in natural clothing. The apparel at Cottonworld is all about natural, comfortable and locally sourced fabrics in soothing colours. The store stocks shirts, t-shirts, jackets, pajamas, shorts among other stuff for men perfect for casual and party wear. You may find stuff for work wear too. 

Clothing Stores

Forum Courtyard Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 206-208, 10/3, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Reebok

Looking for workout wear? Reebok's got a limited but decent collection of tees, training tracks, joggers, tank tops and lots more. The store is located on the Basement level of Forum Courtyard Mall. So, go see the collection for yourself.

Clothing Stores

Fourm Courtyard Mall, Basement, Shop B-8, Elgin Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

