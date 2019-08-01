Calling all men! Give yourself a much-needed makeover with super cool and trendy apparel from these five stores inside Forum Mall.
Nike To Cottonworld: Best Brands For Menswear
Shoppers Stop
You’ll find literally everything you need here. It’s the first thing you’ll see when you enter the mall. Walk in and check out the wide selection of brands they have on offer here. Shirts, t-shirts, jackets, trousers, pants, jeans - there's lots on offer here. Walk in and see for yourself.
Adidas
The brand is known not just for footwear but also for its sports apparel. Get your hands on their range of shirts, t-shirts, track pants, shorts and jerseys on offer at the store. You can wear them on a casual day out too. You'll get all your sports related merch here.
Nike
Another brand that does super comfortable and one of the best apparel for men besides sports footwear and accessories. Go for their tops, t-shirts, sweatshirts, track suits, jerseys, hoodies, gilets, trousers and lots of other clothing options on offer here. They also stock training tops and baselayers.
Cottonworld
Located on the second floor, this brand deals in natural clothing. The apparel at Cottonworld is all about natural, comfortable and locally sourced fabrics in soothing colours. The store stocks shirts, t-shirts, jackets, pajamas, shorts among other stuff for men perfect for casual and party wear. You may find stuff for work wear too.
Reebok
Looking for workout wear? Reebok's got a limited but decent collection of tees, training tracks, joggers, tank tops and lots more. The store is located on the Basement level of Forum Courtyard Mall. So, go see the collection for yourself.
