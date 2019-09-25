Love shopping but reeling under a tight budget? We recommend dropping by the local shopping marts in Kolkata. From suits for men, kurtis and accessories for women to frocks and toys for children, these marts keep all of it under one roof and plus at budget-friendly prices. Read on to know what all they stock.
These Shopping Marts In Kolkata Will Make You Forget The Big Chain Stores
Citi Mart
City Mart in Gariahat is one of the foremost garment retailers in the city, which offers an affordable range of clothing, home decor, footwear and accessories (which are good gifting options as well). While their collection is limited, you can still find trendy clothes if you hunt through the racks properly. But we are definitely crushing on their home decor range, rather than the apparel. Watch out for discounts as the mart keeps giving out offers.
Citi Style
Citi Style is a childhood fave. Bengalis swear by this three-floor shopping mart in Triangular Park, when it comes to bad-ass deals and super affordable clothing. And it is located strategically -- opposite to Triangular Park. The boys are going to have a superb time here because the shirts start from just INR 200! We bet you won't be able to carry your shopping bags when you come out of the store. Pick up a pair of denims for as low as INR 300 and your wardrobe is sorted.
M Baazar
Baazar Kolkata
Baazar Kolkata is flocked by thousands of people for their quality and pocket-friendly products. You will get everything under one roof, starting from apparel, crockery, accessories and household goods. Doesn't matter if you are in the need of a handkerchief or a towel, you will get them here at Baazar Kolkata.
City Life
City Life has stores across the city and we love this place for their men's wear. They stock a fair range of colourful polos for your daily needs. Pick up a straight fit or a slim fit denim and pair it with the polo t-shirts. And in case you are in need of formal wear, check out their collection of formal shirts, trousers and blazers.
