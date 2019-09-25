These Shopping Marts In Kolkata Will Make You Forget The Big Chain Stores

Citi Style is a childhood fave. Bengalis swear by this three-floor shopping mart in Triangular Park, when it comes to bad-ass deals and super affordable clothing. And it is located strategically -- opposite to Triangular Park. The boys are going to have a superb time here because the shirts start from just INR 200! We bet you won't be able to carry your shopping bags when you come out of the store. Pick up a pair of denims for as low as INR 300 and your wardrobe is sorted.