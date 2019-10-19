Max To Moustache: Top Stores For Men

Confused about where to head for men's wear when you are in Lake Mall? Why do you think we are here? Only to help you! We selected these stores for the men and boys in town, to sort out their shopping necessities!

Globus

Globus is a multi-retail fashion store. But we would say this place is great for their collection of jackets and blazers. Have a formal dinner to attend? Pick up a solid blue Nehru jacket for INR 1,499 and pair it with a crisp white shirt and beige trousers. You can also look for a black surplice biker jacket with an asymmetrical chain for INR 3,499 to keep it ready for chilly winter evenings.

Globus Fashion

3.5

Lake Mall, 1st & 2nd Floor, 104, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Passport

Did nostalgia hit you up? Because we certainly remember this brand when we used to shop denims for Pujo. Walk into this store for their varied collection of trousers and denims. Pick up an acid washed denim in grey and wear it with a denim shirt or a polo T-shirt to keep it comfy.
Passport

2.9

Lake Mall, 2nd Floor, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Max

Whether you are into carrot fit jeans or comfortable joggers, Max can hep you out with all your fashion needs. Their collection of minimalist printed T-shirts is also trendy. We love the ones with pocket patches, which can be worn with chino or denim joggers. Apart from clothes, Max is also reliable when it comes to shoes, belts, socks and handkerchiefs. 
Max Fashion

4.3

Lake Mall, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Citi Mart

Stop scratching your head and stop running from one place to another for a pair of formal wear. Go to Citi Mart in Lake Mall and pick up a formal shirt, trouser and a tie for that important meeting you have planned with your boss. If you are looking for casual wear, browse through brands such as Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, UCB, Pepe Jeans and Oxemberg, among others.
City Mart

4.5

Lake Mall, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Moustache

We all love those super comfy Moustache denims, when it comes to regular comfort wear. Not too expensive, yet high on quality, you can rely on this store for their collection of casual shirts as well. We like their striped and chequered shirts, which come with a curved hemline rather than straight ones. Choose between regular fit and slim fit shirts and pair them with a mildly distressed denim to look party ready!

Moustache

3.0

Lake Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 207, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

