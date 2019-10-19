Confused about where to head for men's wear when you are in Lake Mall? Why do you think we are here? Only to help you! We selected these stores for the men and boys in town, to sort out their shopping necessities!
Max To Moustache: Top Stores For Men
Globus
Globus is a multi-retail fashion store. But we would say this place is great for their collection of jackets and blazers. Have a formal dinner to attend? Pick up a solid blue Nehru jacket for INR 1,499 and pair it with a crisp white shirt and beige trousers. You can also look for a black surplice biker jacket with an asymmetrical chain for INR 3,499 to keep it ready for chilly winter evenings.
Passport
Max
Citi Mart
Moustache
We all love those super comfy Moustache denims, when it comes to regular comfort wear. Not too expensive, yet high on quality, you can rely on this store for their collection of casual shirts as well. We like their striped and chequered shirts, which come with a curved hemline rather than straight ones. Choose between regular fit and slim fit shirts and pair them with a mildly distressed denim to look party ready!
Comments (0)