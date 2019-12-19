A Plush Cafe With Liqueur Infused Delicacies And Sheeshas!

If you're an alcohol enthusiast or simply looking for something edgy, then this brand new café cum hookah bar is where you should be heading straight away. Location: Few minutes walk from Maidan Metro, aptly located in one of the lanes of Sudder Street. Amidst the hustle of New Market Area, this is a peaceful place away from all the noise, tucked away in a quaint corner. Interiors: Posh and classy is what defines this cafe best. With the wooden seatings, plush bar, large screen and a laid back ambience fueled by soft music in the backdrop, it works like a charm. Food: Their speciality happens to be liquor based delicacies and concoctions. You will find in the menu, precisely mentioned next to each item whichever alcohol base is incorporated. So it is for the cocktails. Also, you get amazing hookahs, flavourful and in innovative combinations. Few top picks from their menu : In Appetizers - • Cocktail Prawn (an old favourite presented in a new avatar. Must try for seafood lovers! The authenticity of this dish is well evident) • Pasta Garlic Bread (you can imagine when these two comes together what a dreamy affair it must be!) In Main Course - • American Roasted Pomfret (Perfectly roasted Pomfret fish accompanied by a side of mashed potatoes & grilled veggies. The robust flavours, and the flaky fish is impressive) • Pasta Pesto Sauce (Finally a pesto pasta which won over my heart. The creaminess is just about right without being too monotonous for the tastebuds. Portion size is quite great!) In Cocktails - • French Kiss • Bachelor's Balt In Mocktails - • Country Lemonade • Mango Rupture All the beverages will grab your attention for their superb presentation, and will blow you away with the taste! Refreshing, well-balanced flavour notes - you just cannot miss them here. In desserts, Bailey's Cheesecake Shooters is a must try. Tiramisu shots layered up with Irish liqueur, it is a match made in heaven. Also, they have some of their signature items such as Italian Sizzler with white wine. The wine aroma infused with the white sauce and spaghetti makes for an amazing duo. Recommended! To quench your thirst for a place which is fresh, energetic and offers something out of the box, Mugs and Shots will mesmerize you. Efficient service and a warm welcome await you once you step foot in here. Undoubtedly, you'll be in for a treat after a tiresome shopping session or for the laid back afternoon lunch with your pals!