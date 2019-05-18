Sick Of This Crazy Heat? Head To Starbucks For Their Summer Special Offer

Beat the heat with Starbucks' special offerings this summer season. Tea drinkers, coffee lovers or fitness enthusiasts, Starbucks has something for all you guys. This is where you should be if Kolkata's scorching heat is wearing you down. The store has launched some amazing summer frappuccinos that you must try out.

Try the Double Mango Frappuccino (it's mango season after all!) in which Alphonso mango is combined with milk and completed with a layer of chunky mango jelly and whipped cream for the vibrant, summery finish. You can also try their signature Triple Mocha Frappuccino or the Dark Caramel Coffee Frappuccino. They're equally amazing.

All you tea lovers, watch out for their Teavana beverages curated after in-depth and innovative exploration of flavor, culinary trends and premium ingredients. Try the Starbucks Teavana Frozen Teas - a perfect go-to for lunch, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a post-workout thirst quencher. These brightly colored beverages are a must-have - icy and refreshing. The Frozen Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls is also worth every penny.

All you health freaks, try their refreshing range of smoothies that are a pure delight with no added sugars - Very Berry Smoothie, Banana Smoothie and Banana Berry Smoothie are a must-have.

To add to this, Starbucks has just launched four brand new cold brew beverages for all you coffee lovers. Get lost in the flavors of Citrus Cold Brew, Ruby Grapefruit Cold Foam Cold Brew, Cascara Cold Foam Cold Brew and Cold Foam Cold Brew for a fulfilling coffee experience.

We’re heading there already. Are you?

