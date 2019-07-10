Sienna Cafe as we all know of all known for its beautiful ambience aesthetics and freshly prepared food. After Sienna Cafe in Hindusthan Park, they have opened their doors in Park Street inside Magma House Building. The ambience is really beautiful and it opens into a larger space as well. I would highly recommend you to try out their Avocado and Tortilla Salad as well as Cafe Mocha.
Stop By Sienna Cafe's New Outlet In Park Street!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Also On Sienna Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)