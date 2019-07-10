Stop By Sienna Cafe's New Outlet In Park Street!

Cafes

Sienna Cafe

Kolkata, West Bengal
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Development House, 1st Floor, Shop 24, Park Street Area, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sienna Cafe as we all know of all known for its beautiful ambience aesthetics and freshly prepared food. After Sienna Cafe in Hindusthan Park, they have opened their doors in Park Street inside Magma House Building. The ambience is really beautiful and it opens into a larger space as well. I would highly recommend you to try out their Avocado and Tortilla Salad as well as Cafe Mocha.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

