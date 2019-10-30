Feel Splashes Of Cold Water And Get Adrenaline High – Have The Best River Rafting Adventure In Sikkim

Want to add some fizz to your boring life? Plunge into in the crystal clear, icy blue water of river Teesta for an adventurous river rafting experience.

If you are visiting Sikkim, you must have action-packed fun experiences, since the long stretches of river Teesta and its tributary river Rangeet have the best rapids – allowing you to enjoy the thrill of the water.

The Sikkim White river rafting scene is ideal for both experienced and amateur rafters. River Teesta has a got a series of rapids with sketchy intensity – perfect for beginners and non-swimmers, while on the contrary river Rangeet has more turbulent forces water – offering great challenges even to the most experienced rafters. Sikkim rafting begins from the conjunction of Yumthang, Donkia-La, and Thangu – where Teesta river emerges from, (where the rapids are uncontrollable and untamed, to say the least) and then goes on to flow into Rangpo before flowing through its final journey at Teesta Bazaar.

Knowing swimming is an added advantage even though non-swimmers can also go for rafting but are not allowed to all the rapids in Sikkim. Swimmers can avail the route from Tarkhola to Malli (20 km) or Tarakhola to Mile (33 km) that takes around 2-3 hours to complete. If the odds are in your favour, you can also take the longest trail (37 km) which starts from Tarkhola and ends in Kali Jhora. As for the novices and non-swimmers, the shortest route is from Malli to Mile (11 km), which takes around 1 hour to complete. One can also take the other routes that are from Malli to Kali Jhora (24 km) or Malli to Rayang (13 km) that takes around three and two hours respectively.

The river banks have tiny hamlets with the perfect mountainous backdrop, dense forests along with patches of terrace farming – altogether offering great serene scenic views. Spice up your adventure because the white sandy river banks are great for campaigns too.