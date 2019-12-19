Ladies! Look Your Gorgeous Best By Picking Up Dreamy Lehengas And Gowns From This Brand

Buying a lehenga for your wedding just got easier because Simaaya has come to your rescue. With its flagship store in Elgin Road, Simaaya has two more stores in Kankurghachi and Triangular Park. Shop those transcendental lehengas which will make you look nothing short of a celebrity.

We know how important it is to get that perfect dress for your wedding. You must definitely check out their bridal lehenga collection. We saw one with zari work in satin, blended with maroon colour in aline style. Your would-be partner will definitely go down on his knees once he sees you in this! But if you wanna incline slightly toward fusion wear, then try their black designer skirt and crop top with beads on net and tafeta fabric. Prices start from INR 11,000.

Perfect to wear on a wedding or other festivals, we were totally crushing on their anarkalis. We liked one black georgette anarkali with zari work for INR 15,595, which you can wear on a mehendi or any family party for that matter. They also stock a varied collection of indo-western suits. Choose from their range of off-shoulder gowns, double layered gowns, kurtis and tunics to make jaws drop on an evening cocktail party.

At Simaaya, you can browse through their range of printed, handloom, Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees. We couldn't get our eyes off one red Kanjivaram silk saree with zari border for INR 11,275. Simple yet elegant. The Kanjivarams start from INR 5,000.