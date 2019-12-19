Simon Says: Go To This Cafe For Some Quiet Time With Books And Coffee

Spread over 200 sq ft, Simple Simon is not very spacious, however, the way its done up using every inch of available space in a smart way, it doesn’t feel crammy at all. The two large glass windows give you an illusion of space and allow plenty of sunlight to pour in, rendering the cafe with an open feel. Leave all the glum outside because once you step in, the pop of bright blue and yellow will bring back the happy. The place has a relaxed yet cheery vibe. Whether you go there with your gang (it’s a 20-seater btw) or alone, you are bound to come out with a smile plastered on your face.

Bibliophiles, you can occupy a table adjacent to the book rack with popular Bengali and English titles stacked neatly. The shelves are set in a white wall right beside an old station clock that lends a rather snug and vintage-y touch to the room. The music playing in the background too has a great variety, from Euphoria (yep!) to Jonas Brothers.



Coming to the most important part - food here is an all Continental and Asian affair. Fish-Lovers, they have a good variety of fish dishes on the menu. Try the sweet and spicy Fish Skewer - pan-grilled pieces of Bombay Bekti on skewers, dipped in garlic caper sauce and lime. From the main course try the Oven-Baked Stuffed Scarmozza Chicken - chicken breast stuffed with bell peppers and smoked mozzarella served with cheddar and paprika sauce, it comes with yummy beetroot risotto and glazed bok choy. The Buffalo Wings they serve here are quite good too. Don’t miss the Warm Chocolate Mudpie - it is to die for! An awesome variety of tea, coffee, ice-creams and milkshakes make up the rest of the menu. Oh and we almost forgot the recently introduced summer coolers. Go for the Lemon Grass Cooler. It is tangy and refreshing - just the way we like it.

