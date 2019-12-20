This Homegrown Brand Is Doing Adorable Kidswear & Ridas

Kidswear alert! Sincere Arts, a home-based brand of Kolkata, is making quite a name for their children's clothing. Don't want to step out and walk to a store to pick up clothes for your toddlers? You just need to visit the Instagram page of Sincere Arts and you'll have loads of options to choose from.

Their collection is predominant with pinks and whites since we all know that baby pink goes really well for kids wear. You can buy coordinated sets of a shirt and pant, especially the checkered ones. Otherwise go for baby jhablas, which are nothing but frocks with intricate lace works. They also keep frocks with unique rose bunch work and floral embroidery.

What is special about their brand is that they also produce ridas, which is a traditional two-piece dress worn by Muslims, especially of the Bohra communities. You will find ridas in very soft and rich fabrics, suitable for all seasons. Buy one for your marriage anniversary if you want to keep it traditional. We would suggest going for the one in soft blue with heavy floral embroidery and rose lacing on the borders. And did we tell you? The lacing is imported from Bangkok. Pair it up with a bracelet to complete the look.