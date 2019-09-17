With A Cutting Edge Menu, And A Great View, This Rooftop Lounge Is Our Fave Evening Spot

As much as it's great to lie low post work or stick to commitments in dark pubs with the buds, having your head in the clouds for a classy night of inebriation could be a rather refreshing change. SKAI in Quest Mall is just the kind of place that fits the bill. Plus it affords a spectacular view of the skyline. Sitting atop Quest Mall (on the 6th floor, right beside LOFT), it's one of those magical portals that can totally make you forget where you are. Plush and swishy, but without the on-your-face gaudiness, this minimalistic sky bar can very much inspire your New York State of mind, where the possibilities are endless. This one sits comfortably well in the middle with its classy polished interiors, relaxed vibe and a delectable spread of experimental world cuisine. You can let your eyes have their fill of the limitless horizon overlooking the open terrace or at the curiously interesting artworks and installations (the lamps hanging over the bar drew us like a moth). Owner Niyati Parekh and Mumbai-based food designer team of Eat, Drink, Design along with Chef Joy Dessa have put together a menu to go with the mood. If nibbling is on the cards, then delve into their bird eye chilli and kaffir lime crab cakes loaded with umami flavours or the delectable handmade shrimp noodles on rice crackers. Their single plates are perfect for a no compromise meal, and we suggest you make a feast of the melting mushroom baklava, the activated charcoal coca or of the lamb massaman with sambal rice. With Philadelphian mixologist Myles Carroll piloting the bar you would be missing out if you didn't try their gin-based and gondhoraj-infused SKAI Collins or the pomegranate and vodka-based SKAI Full of Stars. The only kind of bar in the city that is whipping up drinks made entirely of fresh and local produce, Myles' most popular drink Milky Way brings together the flavours of thandai and kulfi (laced with bourbon and garnished with saffron) in a glass. Who knew these elements could mix so well?