Get European Feels & Art Deco Vibes At This Brand New Jazz Club In The City

Kolkata! There's a new jazz club opening in the city and we're already humming in our dreams. It's called Skinny Mo's Jazz Club on Manohar Pukur Road in South Kolkata. You're going to fall in love with the unique 1920s Art Deco - style matte black building that the club is housed inside.

It's on the third floor of the building above soon-to-open European bistro Omo and recently-opened multi-designer boutique Mono. It's a quaint and intimate space with brick walls and a pretty big stage set up. So, expect a lot of fun jazz nights, Indian classical baithaks and original music as well.

Watch this space for more.