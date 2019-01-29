We're all for being comfortable in your body, and accepting the way you look. But if you're aiming for envy-inspiring Insta-worthy wedding pics, then looking fit and gorgeous needs to be worked on. Fitness studio SKULPT has a special programme to help you meet this goal, and it it won't take you ages to achieve it.
Get Shaadi Ready With This Fitness Studio's Pre-Wedding Regime
What Makes It Awesome
We're not talking about a year-long programme or even a half yearly one. It's just one month that you need to give, and this bootcamp promises to get you into your fittest shape. Skulpt's chief fitness trainer Prosenjit Biswas has developed a regime for brides and grooms-to-be that will help them get fit without burning out. A rigorous programme, though not a taxing one, Skulpt's month-long pre-wedding regime aims for a holistic turnaround, instead of only cutting down on fat. Designed to help you get fit with correct BMI and lean muscles, the entire workout is planned in keeping with your body type, fitness levels and lifestyle in mind. With weekly assessments, the bootcamp will be paced in sync with your progression.
It's not just exercise that is built into this regime - diet and lifestyle improvements are also suggested.
What Could Be Better
A rigorous programme running for a month, there's no scope for cheat or sloth days.
Pro-Tip
Though both you and your fiance can sign up together, the regimens will be completely different and won't be done in tandem.
