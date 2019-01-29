Get Shaadi Ready With This Fitness Studio's Pre-Wedding Regime

We're not talking about a year-long programme or even a half yearly one. It's just one month that you need to give, and this bootcamp promises to get you into your fittest shape. Skulpt's chief fitness trainer Prosenjit Biswas has developed a regime for brides and grooms-to-be that will help them get fit without burning out. A rigorous programme, though not a taxing one, Skulpt's month-long pre-wedding regime aims for a holistic turnaround, instead of only cutting down on fat. Designed to help you get fit with correct BMI and lean muscles, the entire workout is planned in keeping with your body type, fitness levels and lifestyle in mind. With weekly assessments, the bootcamp will be paced in sync with your progression.

It's not just exercise that is built into this regime - diet and lifestyle improvements are also suggested.