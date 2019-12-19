Adrenalin Junkies, This Skydiving Expedition In The Himalayas Could Be Your Next Big Adventure

The snowclad mountains, the crisp cool air and the open blue skies call you like no one else, and getting some freak adventure in this setting has been your long saved wish? This braveheart dream can definitely materialise - you simply got to sign up for Beep's annual skydiving expedition.

No far off expensive destination to pick or month long wait for travel clearance involved, you can now jump down from the chopper in the Himalayas by just travelling northwards, to Nepal! No photographs can come close to the sun-kissed peaks, the fluffy clouds and the shimmery snow as you float in air 15,000 ft above ground level. With a team of expert skydiving trainers, state-of-the-art equipment and gears and a scratch set-up team, Beep maintains international safety standards to keep you secure while letting you take the plunge of a lifetime.

A week-long programme aims to give you that legendary tandem (harnessed) skydive to the depth of the upper Himalayas, this one is meant for bravehearts and adrenaline junkies. Best of all, you don't have to fear missing out on capturing the majestic views in photos and videos because your gear will come equipped with cameras!

The five nights and six days trip of hiking, practice and jumping is priced at INR 85,000 per person.