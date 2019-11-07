Solo trips can be the most liberating experience of your life. If you've never been on one, then you definitely must. We're sure it's going to be one memorable vacation. If you're planning to go on a solo trip but can't decide on a place, check our guide on where you can go for a perfect getaway from the chaos of city life. Thank us later!
Planning A Solo Trip From The City? Here's A List Of Places You Can Visit
Shantiniketan
This place, that was home to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, should definitely be on every traveller's must-visit list. His home has now been converted into a university while the place, as a whole, is a haven for tourists from across the world for its beauty and history. Buy local handicrafts and listen to baul singers hum melodious tunes. Definitely try the rice beer for a local experience. Book a stay at the Chopahari Homestay amid lush greenery. Don't forget to drop by the over 250-year-old Sarkar Rajbari in Surul for a glimpse into the past.
Kalimpong
Located in the lap of the East Himalayan range, Kalimpong is a calm, serene and pristine hill station with green vegetation, tea gardens, waterfalls and different varieties of orchids and cactus. Best part? You can go paragliding too (we're sure the adventurist in you is jumping with joy right now!). Enjoy a local Himalayan breakfast at Za Khang, visit the Neora Valley National Park or stop by the breathtaking waterfalls, there's lots to see in Kalimpong.
Mongpu
Mongpu is a tranquil village near Darjeeling known to be the summer retreat of our very own Rabindranath Tagore. It's famous for its Cinchona plantations, the barks of which are used to extract quinine - a medicinal drug used to treat malaria. The schools here make for fascinating views too. Visit the Mungpoo Cymbidium Orchid Park that's got over 150 varieties of orchids. Visit the Dinchhen Sherap Chhoeling Gumba (a Buddhist monastery), take a walk around the local market or stop by the Kalijhora Waterfall. And, of course, how can you leave Mongpu without visiting the place it's known for - the Rabindra Bhavan, Tagore's summer house where you can still find the mahogany desk and the bed used by the Nobel laureate along with his original artwork, handwritten poems and verses.
Lepchajagat
Wake up at the crack of dawn to see the rays of the sun turn the five mighty peaks of Kanchenjunga golden right here at Lepchajagat. This place is a paradise for trekkers, bird-watchers and photographers with picturesque hiking and trekking trails and momentary glimpses of hares, leopards and rare birds! Hike through pine and oak trees and rhododendron forests or stop by Jorpokhri, known for its twin lakes with swans swimming in them.You won't regret it!
Sikkim
There are so many places you can visit in Sikkim. Snow-capped peaks, lush greenery, thriving wildlife, adventure sports, trekking trails - there's lots to explore. Go rafting in Teesta waters, witness spectacular Kanchenjunga views, go trekking to the Kanchenjunga Base Camp or stop by the Rumtek Monastery in Gangtok for rare Buddhist art and mural paintings. Definitely explore the the Singalila or Khangchendzonga national parks for blooming rhododendrons and orchids and the rare Red Panda and Himalayan Black Bear as well as different species of birds.
Bawali Rajbari
Located juts a few hours away from the city, Bawali makes for a perfect weekend getaway. It's known for its mansions and ancient temples but the biggest attraction is the 300-year-old Bawali Rajbari that's now been turned into a heritage resort. Exploring the property is an experience in itself - gardens, nurseries, a swimming pool, tree houses, cottages, a restaurant and library (calling all bookworms!) make up this beautiful space.
Shillong
Another scenic hill station that shoudl definitely be on your list of must-visit places. Aptly called the Scotland of the East, Shillong boasts of a lot of fun things to do and beautiful places to visit. Go angling or fishing in Dawki, take the David Scott Trail where you get to hike through rolling hills and pristine streams, try kayaking at Kynshi river or rappelling at the Elephant Falls. You must visit the caves as well - Krem Mawsmai, Krem Mamluh, and Krem Umshyrpi - for a thrilling experience. Shop for local stuff at the Police Bazaar.
Menoka Tea Estate
Book a stay at this century old tea estate and enjoy top quality Assam tea with stunning, panoramic views of the hills. Choose from a variety of teas, including Chinese and Cambodian flavours. Walk through the paths dissecting the garden and find yourself surrounded by greenery. It's the closest you can get to nature, far from the madding crowds and hectic city life.
Belgadia Palace
Surrounded by greenery, hills and waterfalls, the over 200-year-old Belgadia Palace in Odisha is the perfect place to unwind. Open verandahs, porches, lakes, walking paths, refurbished furniture and upholstery, vintage vinyl records, century-old artworks, orchards and an organic farm make up this heritage homestay. Go on walking trails, interact with the tribal communities, stop by heritage sites and waterfalls, learn art forms like Dhokra and chauu or explore Simlipal National Park. You can even sign up for their Artists Residency programme.
