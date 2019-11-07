Planning A Solo Trip From The City? Here's A List Of Places You Can Visit

Mongpu is a tranquil village near Darjeeling known to be the summer retreat of our very own Rabindranath Tagore. It's famous for its Cinchona plantations, the barks of which are used to extract quinine - a medicinal drug used to treat malaria. The schools here make for fascinating views too. Visit the Mungpoo Cymbidium Orchid Park that's got over 150 varieties of orchids. Visit the Dinchhen Sherap Chhoeling Gumba (a Buddhist monastery), take a walk around the local market or stop by the Kalijhora Waterfall. And, of course, how can you leave Mongpu without visiting the place it's known for - the Rabindra Bhavan, Tagore's summer house where you can still find the mahogany desk and the bed used by the Nobel laureate along with his original artwork, handwritten poems and verses.