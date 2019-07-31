South City Mall is the go-to place when you are a true lover of the brick-and-mortar. And when it comes to men's wear, you don't have to look at another direction. We are going to pick up a number of stores which can make men's fashion game lit!
Zara To Forever 21: Where To Get Menswear
Zara
The Spanish brand's Kolkata outlet is relatively new and entered the city after the likes of Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. But the collection here is dapper and high-street. From striped and checked pants to highly distressed denims, Zara has a collection of trousers which very few can match even internationally. Check out their printed shirts too. Floral and dotted, they are ideal for a night out!
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Forever 21
The LA-based brand is high-street fashion at its very core. You can check out their collection of extra large tees as well as their beach shirts with large floral prints, perfect for a holiday. They also keep an attractive collection of mildly torn and highly torn denims in regular fit, carrot fit, skinny fit and super skinny fit. Their slashed knee chinos are also a good option to pair the beach shirts. And if you're above 21, then no problem, Forever 21, right?
Pantaloons
Pantaloons is the favourite shopping destination for the quintessential Indian family. But if we are talking about some kickass men's wear, Pantaloons has kept up with the contemporary fashion and apart from the outside brands such as Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Celio and others, its in-house brands are also keeping a wide range of shirts, t-shirts, trousers and denims.
Shoppers Stop
GAP
Half way between casual and urban chic, the clothing range includes their signature tees, khakhis, chinos, shorts, their genius denim selection, dresses, trainers and ball caps. You can find colourful cotton polos and shorts with quirky motifs for men.We absolutely love the collection of men’s shorts with quirky cool motifs of cacti and doggos! Take your pick of fun prints or cool colours to complete the casual laid-back look.
Fabindia
Our love for Fabindia is newfound every time we visit the store. We love their jackets in solid colours. The cotton kurtas and shirts with Chinese collars are perfect for the slightly balmy weather we are having in Kolkata. Plus the cottons at Fabindia are always comfy and of high quality, and they last forever! And they start from around INR 900 only.
Jack & Jones
What more do we want when we can get our hands on the smartest of casuals from Jack & Jones right? Think regular fit and straight fit denims. Jack & Jones is one of the best when it comes to long-lasting denims. Pair them up with their uber cool casual slim fit shirts. They also have a stylish range of men's shorts which you can be really handy if you can pick them up during sale!
Nautica
Famous for their sailor prints and themes, Nautica has a great collection of chino shorts with prints like anchors and yachts, adding a summery, beachy feel to your outfits. Pair them up with Henleys or long-sleeved tees from here itself, starting at a price of INR 3,000. Nautica has a vast collection of checked shirts with varying sizes and colours of checks and plaid patterns.
