Whether you want to have a light meal after a movie, hungry between shopping or want to hog like a beast, these restaurants in South City will help you in any situation.
Where To Grab A Bite
Riyasat
Have you been to South City's fine dine address? Riyasat is luxury spelled from all directions. Serving north Indian cuisine, Riyasat may well enter your list of top 5 favourite north Indian restaurants because of their perfectly cooked delicacies. Shahi badami makai mater, lukhmi nizami, and bhindi aam kasundi in vegetarian and bhaati ka chooza, goolar kabab sailana and duck lukmi are some of their novel creations.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Chili's Grill & Bar
Mean meat craving calls for a visit to Chili's, our favourite destination for Tex-Mex cuisine. To gorge or not to gorge on those monstrous burgers, that is the question. We say definitely to gorge. And if you like your steaks well done, rare or medium rare, Chili's is the place you head to.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Flame & Grill
What comes to your mind when we think of buffet and South City mall in one sentence? The answer is Flame & Grill. Don't eat the kebabs too much that they so generously keep serving in the beginning (that's what they do to stuff your guts), otherwise you won't be able to move to the mains. Also, you have to keep some space left for the dessert ensemble.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Cafe Mezzuna
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Mainland China
Luxury fine dining and Chinese food go hand in hand at Mainland China. Opt for their buffet or order à la carte from their specialities. The lunch buffet is on all days but the dinner one is only on weekends. In à la carte, you have to try their soups before jumping on to something else. We also love their dumplings and appetizers, especially with lots of option in seafood.
Taco Bell
Comer Bien! It's straight outta Mexico and we have no problem. Try their 7-layer burrito and taco meals. For all we know, you won't be eating very soon after having them. You can order from their rice bowls and quesadillas to take a break from the regular tacos.
