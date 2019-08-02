Head to South City Mall to awaken the fashionista in you. These stores will definitely give all you women #WardrobeGoals when it comes to strengthening your clothing game.
Vero Moda To Only: Best Of Women's Fashion
Forever 21
Zara
How can we leave out Zara when it comes to high-street fashion? This premium brand is goals when it comes to an enviable collection of clothes. When it's Zara, it has to be prints. The bold prints are not so easy to carry off, but if you want try eccentric fashion, then this is the way to go. With Zara, it is all about floral print jumpsuits, trousers and slit skirts. And you cannot look away from their shoe collection, especially when it comes to those knee-length boots.
- Upwards: ₹ 600
Latin Quarters
Vero Moda
An old name but always a favourite among the ladies. Vero Moda is a popular name when it comes scoring fashionable casuals wear. Buy statement tees and pair them with bell bottom denims. We are also loving their mid-rise mini denim skirt, asymmetric skirts and ruffle hem midi denim skirt. Their bottoms are also worth having in your closet, such as the button detail leggings, wide leg pants and paper bag waist culottes.
Shoppers Stop
Only
Whether you are craving denims, shorts or tops, you will get plenty at an ONLY store. Shop from their ankle, skinny and ripped jeans and pair them with solid, floral or checkered tops. Explore their range of bodycon dresses for the cocktail party or the sheath dresses to perfect the office look. We also like their range of sexy fit & flare dresses meant to rock any occasion.
- Upwards: ₹ 499
Comments (0)