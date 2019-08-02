Vero Moda To Only: Best Of Women's Fashion

img-gallery-featured

Head to South City Mall to awaken the fashionista in you. These stores will definitely give all you women #WardrobeGoals when it comes to strengthening your clothing game.

Forever 21

When it comes to high-end fashion, Forever 21 should be the place to drop in for some ultra comfy clothes. And more so, it is affordable by international standards. You will really get the most fashionable casuals at a reasonable price. All your crop top needs can now be solved right here. The striped crop tops, crop denim shirts and tie-hem crop tops will surely lure you into buying one. We also heart their frayed denim cutoff shorts. Plus, gym wear, summer swim wear, winter coats, boots, shoes and cutesy accessories. 
Clothing Stores

Forever 21

4.5

South City Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 117, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default

Zara

How can we leave out Zara when it comes to high-street fashion? This premium brand is goals when it comes to an enviable collection of clothes. When it's Zara, it has to be prints. The bold prints are not so easy to carry off, but if you want try eccentric fashion, then this is the way to go. With Zara, it is all about floral print jumpsuits, trousers and slit skirts. And you cannot look away from their shoe collection, especially when it comes to those knee-length boots.

Clothing Stores

Zara

South City Mall, Ground Floor, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default

Latin Quarters

We think about Latin Quarters when it comes to dresses. Think sleeveless printed ones, cold shoulders, U-neck, lace dress, flared and ruffled dresses -- you will all get it here. Their sweet heart neck and boat neck dresses are especially novel, but we also would like try on those asymmetrical ones. There's no hiding from their range of accessories and handbags as well.
Clothing Stores

Latin Quarters

3.7

South City Mall, 3rd Floor, Shop 319, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default

Vero Moda

An old name but always a favourite among the ladies. Vero Moda is a popular name when it comes scoring fashionable casuals wear. Buy statement tees and pair them with bell bottom denims. We are also loving their mid-rise mini denim skirt, asymmetric skirts and ruffle hem midi denim skirt. Their bottoms are also worth having in your closet, such as the button detail leggings, wide leg pants and paper bag waist culottes.

Clothing Stores

Vero Moda

4.2

South City Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 13 & 14, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default

Shoppers Stop

Browse different brands for different categories. Because that's what we are supposed to do in a multi-brand retail store! For casual wear and dresses, check out the collection of UCB, Levi's, AND, Desigual, Pepe Jeans and Only. For Indian wear, you will get innumerable options from brands such as W, Global Desi, BIBA, Aurelia, Soch and Imara for daily as well as festive wear.
Clothing Stores

Shoppers Stop

4.4

South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Kolkata

image-map-default

Only

Whether you are craving denims, shorts or tops, you will get plenty at an ONLY store. Shop from their ankle, skinny and ripped jeans and pair them with solid, floral or checkered tops. Explore their range of bodycon dresses for the cocktail party or the sheath dresses to perfect the office look. We also like their range of sexy fit & flare dresses meant to rock any occasion.

Clothing Stores

Only

3.5

South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

image-map-default