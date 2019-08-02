Vero Moda To Only: Best Of Women's Fashion

How can we leave out Zara when it comes to high-street fashion? This premium brand is goals when it comes to an enviable collection of clothes. When it's Zara, it has to be prints. The bold prints are not so easy to carry off, but if you want try eccentric fashion, then this is the way to go. With Zara, it is all about floral print jumpsuits, trousers and slit skirts. And you cannot look away from their shoe collection, especially when it comes to those knee-length boots.