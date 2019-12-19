Spend A Winter Weekend At This Tent Resort Just Two Hours From Kolkata

A cluster of AC tents located in Tardaha in Rajpur-Sonarpur, the unassumingly named Jungle Tents can be a good option for a quick break with your family. It's just just 14 km from the Ruby Hospital crossing - so you could do a one-day trip as well.

They have a total of eight tents located on 250 cottahs of greenery with a large water body.

They have basic amenities - attached washrooms, 24 hrs power back-up, and free Wi-Fi. The food served here is centred around Bengali cuisine - the fish dishes are pretty good. You have to shell out separately for the food - it's around INR 950 per head.



The kids will be kept busy with campfires at night, and outdoor obstacle sports like rope climbing, boating, water zorbing, trampoline, and commando nets. Some of these are chargeable - so ask for a booking in advance.