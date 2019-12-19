This Place Will Dehydrate Your Favourite Meals To Enjoy Them Anywhere-Anytime

If you have moved out recently and miss your 'Mummy ke hanth ka khana' or simply don't have the time to dish up an amazing curry, ease out the trouble with SpiceUp dehydration service in Topsia. Perfect for people travelling abroad for holiday, work or study, the dehydrated home cooked food can last upto six months and also reduces the weight to 20% of its original weight, saving your luggage space. With no added preservatives, one can bring their own cooked food to preserve it at the station or buy them directly from there. All you need to do is add boiling water to it and you are ready to go (eat)! They also dehydrate restaurant preps for people who don't want to miss out on their favourite dishes even after leaving the city. Carrying food is an issue, especially Indian assortments and to ease that out, SpiceUp also provides vacuum packing of rotis, theplas and other types of Indian breads, sweets and pickles, which aren't fit for dehydration and run a great risk of leaking while travelling. Their own range of food available for direct purchase includes bestsellers like kali daal, yellow daal, pau bhaji, sambhar, mix veg, veg biriyani and paneer bhurji.