This Playzone Has A Kids' Salon Too And It's Totally Adorbs!

We have got a better option for you than going to a park out in the burning sun, just for a stroll with your kid. Stone Paper Scissors! No we aren't talking about the game! It is a kids' playzone and activity centre in Salt Lake.

It's time that you take the Ipad away and make them indulge in a session of rock climbing or trampolines. SPS has really cool ideas on how to get the best out of your children, while keeping them fit and healthy. The 3,200-sq ft address can be an interesting space where the kids can learn pottery, art and craft, rock climbing and rope walks.

If your child is the adventurous type, do let them try the aerial rope walk and the trampoline. Or else you can get them engaged in the 18-ft high indoor rock climbing zone, which comes with a soft-pad landing. Being the khatron ke khiladi from a young age! You can also opt for your child to participate in other activities such as sand pit, soft play gym, spider climb and indoor soft play. Did we tell you there's a toddler zone too? The floor and the walls here are padded with foam and covered with soft leather to provide safety. Elements such as doll houses, funny mirrors and baby bungees are a huge hit among the toddlers.

They charge INR 500 per hour for one child and if the child is below 3 years, then it's INR 350 for one hour.