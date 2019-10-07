If You Are Visiting Behala, Sort Your Shoe Needs From These Roadside Stores

Behala No. 14 bus stand area is a shopper's paradise and we got to know this only after excavating this unexplored area! Hence, we bring you five roadside shoe stores where you'll find quality shoes on a budget!

Kashmir Chappal House

Don't go by the name, is what we will tell you! You're thinking traditional old school shoes. But Kashmir Chappal House has a lot more to offer than just regular shoes. Apart for the sandals, sneakers and floaters for men and kids, you will also find chappals for ladies. But we instantly liked a men's Playboy first copy white dunk shoe for INR 450!

Shoe Stores

Kashmir Chappal House

280, Diamond Harbour Road, Gholeshapur, Behala, Kolkata

Bharat Shoe Co.

You should visit Bharat Shoe Co. solely for their collection of juttis and nagras for men. One entire rack was dedicated to the Kolhapuri styled chappals. Sort your ethnic look by pairing these with a Jodhpuri pant.

Shoe Stores

Bharat Shoe Co.

2.7

280, Diamond Harbour Road, Behala, Kolkata

Shain Footwear

Despite the store being not too big, there are four attendants. We like how they have categorised their shoes and have separate sections for separate needs. But the store has some mean kundans at a very affordable rate. And they are embellished with heavily intricate work. Ladies can also check out their party boots and cute bed slippers. The slippers start from INR 120 only!

Shoe Stores

Shain Footwear

2.7

282-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Behala, Kolkata

    Aslam Shoe Store

    Catering to both men and women, Aslam Shoe Store is going to offer a lot of colourful options. The attendants will welcome you with a warm smile and show you their collection of kundans. But good bargaining skills can get you far since we saw a man picking up a micro-leather tassel slip-on worth INR 650 for INR 350!

    Shoe Stores

    Aslam Shoe Store

    3.9

    348, Diamond Harbour Road, Behala, Kolkata

      Dilip Shoe Store

      This store is a haven for men since as here you'll find the coolest sneakers. Whether it's a blue Nike first copy or a white laced shoe with multi-coloured stripes, they have the right taste in regular wear shoes. But why should ladies miss out on the fun? Get super comfy ballerinas in suede and faux leather, in case you were looking for one.

      Shoe Stores

      Dilip Shoe Store

      3.9

      348, Diamond Harbour Road, Behala, Kolkata

