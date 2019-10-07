Behala No. 14 bus stand area is a shopper's paradise and we got to know this only after excavating this unexplored area! Hence, we bring you five roadside shoe stores where you'll find quality shoes on a budget!
If You Are Visiting Behala, Sort Your Shoe Needs From These Roadside Stores
Kashmir Chappal House
Don't go by the name, is what we will tell you! You're thinking traditional old school shoes. But Kashmir Chappal House has a lot more to offer than just regular shoes. Apart for the sandals, sneakers and floaters for men and kids, you will also find chappals for ladies. But we instantly liked a men's Playboy first copy white dunk shoe for INR 450!
Bharat Shoe Co.
You should visit Bharat Shoe Co. solely for their collection of juttis and nagras for men. One entire rack was dedicated to the Kolhapuri styled chappals. Sort your ethnic look by pairing these with a Jodhpuri pant.
Shain Footwear
Despite the store being not too big, there are four attendants. We like how they have categorised their shoes and have separate sections for separate needs. But the store has some mean kundans at a very affordable rate. And they are embellished with heavily intricate work. Ladies can also check out their party boots and cute bed slippers. The slippers start from INR 120 only!
Aslam Shoe Store
Catering to both men and women, Aslam Shoe Store is going to offer a lot of colourful options. The attendants will welcome you with a warm smile and show you their collection of kundans. But good bargaining skills can get you far since we saw a man picking up a micro-leather tassel slip-on worth INR 650 for INR 350!
Dilip Shoe Store
This store is a haven for men since as here you'll find the coolest sneakers. Whether it's a blue Nike first copy or a white laced shoe with multi-coloured stripes, they have the right taste in regular wear shoes. But why should ladies miss out on the fun? Get super comfy ballerinas in suede and faux leather, in case you were looking for one.
