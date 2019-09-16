Deck Up Your Feet With Comfy & Sassy Kolhapuris From These Stores In Kolkata

Doesn’t matter if you are a college-goer, a bride or groom, or an experimental fashionista; get your favourite pair of Kolhapuris from the following shoe stores in Kolkata.

P Leathers

The shop stocks kohlapuris mostly for men, perfect for regular wear. Don't expect anything fancy, but we bet these are well-cushioned and will last longer than you expect. Gift your daddy dearest or your cousin brother a wonderful pair of kolhapuris and they will definitely thank you. 

Firpo Market, Ground Floor, 43-45, New Market, Dharmatala, Kolkata

Mochi

Mochi has a huge variety of kolhapuri shoes for men. Even though you won't find kohlapuris for women here, the good thing is you can visit their online store for some straight-up chic collection that is super comfortable and affordable too. From ethnic and casual kolhapuris to multi-colour ones, they keep it all.

Mansarover Building, Ground Floor, 3-B, Camac Street, Park Street Area, Kolkata

Inc.5

Inc.5 really has a cool collection of kohlapuris for both men and women. Check out their fancy colourful range of shoes with tassels that will embellish your look for any festive occasion or grand party. Their limited collection of kolhapuris for women is something to die for. Go get yourself a pair too!

South City Complex, Shop 109, Prince Anwar Shaha Road, Jadavpur, Kolkata

Radu Footwear

This house of quality footwear in College Street also stocks trendy handmade leather kolhapuris for men. From brown to golden shades, you'll find all the traditional pairs here. Plus, these are super affordable as prices start at INR 200. 

75-A, Bidhan Sarani, College Street, College Row, Kolkata

Kolapuri Centre

A fave among college students, we definitely can’t miss out on Kolapuri Centre while talking about kolhapuris.  So, if you are looking for something comfortable, then this is just the ideal place to shop. Studded with embellishments, tassels and super colourful, these kolhapuris sync perfectly with both contemporary and ethnicwear. Prices start as low as INR 250. 

79-A, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

