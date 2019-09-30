In Need Of Upgrading Your Dining Table? Hit-Up These Shops To Bag Stunning Kitchen And Tableware

How many times have you ordered a cafè mocha, fruit cocktail or a fruit juice at your fave cafè that was served in cool mason jars and bulb glasses? Well, if you fancy those then you can get it here at Pollock Crockery Centre where they stock these - with and without the straw and the hole. From colored glass bottles that are just perfect to serve flavoured fruit water that you can make at home to trendy glasses, soup plates, Chinese tea mugs and much more – they stock an amazing variety of kitchenware.