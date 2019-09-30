Looking for gift ideas for a friend who’s an ardent cook? Or are you yourself a cooking aficionado? Hit-up these shops that stock some of the best kitchenware and crockery in town.
In Need Of Upgrading Your Dining Table? Hit-Up These Shops To Bag Stunning Kitchen And Tableware
Home Town
This lifestyle and décor store offers a range of tableware and kitchenware to deck up your modern kitchen. From pretty colourful coffee mugs and cute little ceramic table salt holders to Chinaware dinner sets (different prints and patterns) – they have it all. You can also browse through their glassware collection that includes wine and cocktail glasses, mason jars and beer mugs.
Ahmed’s Enterprise
This store, located on 44/ 46 Canning Street, stocks amazing variety of glasses in different shapes and sizes. If you're thinking about bulk buying or buying at wholesale prices, your search is over! You can also get their unbreakable strain-proof melamine dinnerware sets that are microwave proof too.
New Bengal Crockery Store
New Bengal Crockery Store has everything you are looking for and can be your one-stop destination for all your kitchen needs. They have plates in all sizes and colours, ceramic storage containers, pretty tea and coffee cups in pastels and funky prints, cutlery sets, crystal jars in all shapes and sizes, salt-pepper shakers, and those printed glass bottles with lids and much more. You will get a lot of variety and designs to choose from, that are perfect for anniversary gifting or house warming parties.
Pitter Platter
If you are a bit swanky and a little high on a budget then drop by this store, 'cause they have got high-end crockery brands like Versace Rosenthal, Noritake, Gray Rose, Riedel, Nachtmaan and RCR. Celebrate any occasion and add a touch of elegance to your dining experience. From designer wine glasses and luxury tableware to classy elegant tea-sets and personalised cocktail shakers – they define class and opulence.
Pollock Crockery Centre
How many times have you ordered a cafè mocha, fruit cocktail or a fruit juice at your fave cafè that was served in cool mason jars and bulb glasses? Well, if you fancy those then you can get it here at Pollock Crockery Centre where they stock these - with and without the straw and the hole. From colored glass bottles that are just perfect to serve flavoured fruit water that you can make at home to trendy glasses, soup plates, Chinese tea mugs and much more – they stock an amazing variety of kitchenware.
