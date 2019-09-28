Men and women, eye gear speaks volumes about a person's style statement and they also amplify our overall outfit. So get ready to upgrade your closet with eyewear from these stores in Kolkata.
Flaunt Those Kala Chasmas: Buy Eyegear From These Stores In Kolkata
Titan Eye Plus
Are you fan of of the rimless sunglasses? Titan Eye Plus in Jadavpur Sulekha is the place to go. To beat the scorching heat of the Kolkata sun, women can always rely on the square rimless glasses to pair it with a dress. You can choose from a range of brands, namely Tommy Hilfiger, Carrera, Mont Blanc and Oakley.
Sunglass Hut
Sunglass Hut -- the name says it all. Sunglass Hut is the ideal destination if you are fascinated by luxe sunglasses. Shop from different types such as pillows, oval, phantos and round glasses. Men can go for a metal framed grey mirrored phantos sunglass from Prada, which can be easily worn with any casual or semi-casual outfit.
Fastrack
Fastrack doesn't need any separate introduction. With cool eyegears under its belt, the Fastrack showrooms in Behala or Park Street can cater to all your sunglass requirements. Go for a gradient or mirrored lens that can give your casual look a dash of oomph. You can pick a semi-rimmed rectangular one for your morning jog.
Lawrence And Mayo
GKB Opticals
GKB Opticals on Gurusaday Dutta Road can be perfect for classic wayfarers and aviators. Score Ray Ban wayfarers and aviators from the store or you can go for their in-house wayfarers. You can get wayfarers from brands such as IDEE, Ray Ban, Burberry or GKB's in-house brand Sundrive. We liked one with a red polarised glasses!
