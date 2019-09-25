White sneakers are a style statement -- commonplace yet trendy. The humble white trainers can perk up any outfit, whether it's your skinny jeans, your maxi dress or even shorts. Check out these budget-friendly stores in north Kolkata from where you can pick up trendy and comfy white sneakers.
Gift Your Restless Feet A Companion, Visit These North Kolkata Shoe Stores For White Sneakers
Titas Footwear
Titas Footwear in Hatibagan is not going to disappoint you with their footwear collection. But when it comes to white sneakers, Titas is hands down one of the best options in Hatibagan. Apart from the regular Nike, Adidas and Reebok, you can check out their in-house brand for white shoes.
Mileage Footwear
Half & Half Shoes
Half & Half Shoes on Fariapukur More offers plenty of options for running shoes. Whether you need a white shoe for your gym needs or for your morning runs, this local store's collection is durable as well as pocket-friendly. And working out in a white sneaker adds a bit of swag to your gym outfit, don't you agree?
Elite Footwear
Famous for stocking durable chappals, Elite in Shyambazar stocks an admirable collection of white sneakers as well. From sports shoes to laced ones, and even slip-ons, they have it all. The high heeled ones for women are super stylish and perfectly sync with black ripped denims.
