Gift Your Restless Feet A Companion, Visit These North Kolkata Shoe Stores For White Sneakers

White sneakers are a style statement -- commonplace yet trendy. The humble white trainers can perk up any outfit, whether it's your skinny jeans, your maxi dress or even shorts. Check out these budget-friendly stores in north Kolkata from where you can pick up trendy and comfy white sneakers.

Titas Footwear

Titas Footwear in Hatibagan is not going to disappoint you with their footwear collection. But when it comes to white sneakers, Titas is hands down one of the best options in Hatibagan. Apart from the regular Nike, Adidas and Reebok, you can check out their in-house brand for white shoes.

Titas Footwear

3.7

82/2-A, Bidhan Sarani, Sovabazar, Hati Bagan, Kolkata

Mileage Footwear

Mileage Footwear, located opposite the Hatibagan Bata showroom, is a spacious store with an amicable staff to help you out. Check out the rack allotted to sneakers. The white ones start from INR 500. And the best part is, you can buy a pair for your girlfriend or wife and twin in style!
Mileage

2.8

81, Bidhan Sarani, Hati Bagan, Shyam Bazar, Kolkata

Half & Half Shoes

Half & Half Shoes on Fariapukur More offers plenty of options for running shoes. Whether you need a white shoe for your gym needs or for your morning runs, this local store's collection is durable as well as pocket-friendly. And working out in a white sneaker adds a bit of swag to your gym outfit, don't you agree?

Half & Half Shoes

4.0

37, Bidhan Sarani, Shyambazar, Kolkata

Elite Footwear

Famous for stocking durable chappals, Elite in Shyambazar stocks an admirable collection of white sneakers as well. From sports shoes to laced ones, and even slip-ons, they have it all. The high heeled ones for women are super stylish and perfectly sync with black ripped denims.

Elite Footwear

3.9

81, Bidhan Sarani, Hati Bagan, Shyambazar, Kolkata

Eldorado Shoes

You can visit Eldorado Shoes if you want to include white converse sneakers to your shoe closet. We know converse shoes are a tad bit expensive and might not fit your budget. No worries, Eldorado is here to help. The converse sneakers can be a right choice for a movie day or lunch date!
Eldorado Shoes

5.0

18-A, RG Kar Road, Fariapukur, Shyam Bazar, Kolkata

