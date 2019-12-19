Visit This Store For Wedding Gowns And Lehengas Which Will Give Deepika Or Anushka A Run For Their Money

The moment you enter Straavi, it oozes royalty from all directions. Located on Woodburn Park Road (right opposite the Anita Dongre showroom), it sits right among the haute wedding couture stores in the city. The store is divided into two sections -- the first floor has sarees but we suggest you give the sarees a miss and venture downstairs to the basement.

As you walk down the huge serpentine stairway (a regal feeling we say!), you will unravel a hidden treasure chest of mesmerising fashion. The ghagras and gowns are any bride's dream. Our eyes got stuck to this baby pink ghagra with a long jacket and skirt, and parsi work on the sleeves, which is priced at INR 90,000. A peach gown with full net sleeves, and embroidered with cut daana and sequence work can give any celebrity a run for their money!

If you are looking for that one saree which will make heads turn no matter where you go, you have to check out this blood red net saree with convent moti and gaat silai, priced at a whopping INR 100,000 including the blouse.

Ditch the extravagance and check out their kurti and sharara sets. We saw a bell sleeve kurti with dori and gota work which you can pair with the crepe silk sharara, and the entire set comes for INR 19,000. Think no more about what to wear on sangeet day!