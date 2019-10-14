We Calcuttans love our street food. No matter how many fancy restaurants we go to for their amazing food, we find comfort and satisfaction only in the raaste ka puchka or 'chicken roll' or telebhaja. Well, if you are also crazy about street food as much as we are, then check our guide on where you can find the best ones in town.
Phuchkas To Telebhaja: The Ultimate Guide To Street Food In Kolkata
Rolls From Hoti Kati Rolls
Nothing can beat the taste and flavours of the rolls that you get at Hot Kati Rolls. Crisp and fried to perfection, the kathi rolls here are immensely popular among the crowd. Go for their Double Egg Roll, Chicken Roll or Paneer Roll. If you walk ahead, you'll find Kusum Roll Shop, another famous one in the area. The city is filled with roll shops. Besides these, you can try the rolls at Jabbr Afghani, Nizam's and Jhantu Rolls.
Puchkas From Lake Kalibari
There's a puchkawala who sits right outside the Kali Temple in Lake Kalibari. He's known to serve possibly the best puchkas and aloo dum in town. He also sells dahi puchka if that's what you prefer. Walk down that stretch and take the next left for more delish street food. Gorge on this popular street food outside Forum Mall, Victoria Memorial, Dakshinapan and lots of other places. You'll find one in every corner.
Momos At Exide
Momo is like the staple diet of every Kolkatan. A plate of hot, piping momos is all you need to feel happy and we know just the place for it. The momo stall right outside the Rabindra Sadan metro station (Gate No. 1) is hugely popular for its veg and chicken momos. You'll always find a crowd there so be prepared to wade through them or wait for a bit. The soft steamed momos are served hot with two types of chutney and soup. That entire stretch and the opposite foot are full of momo stalls. If that's too far for you, try the ones near 8B in Jadavpur or Indrani's Momo in Sovabazaar. They are equally good.
Jhalmuri, Dal Pakoda Outside Vardaan Market
A shopping trip to Vardaan Market is incomplete without gorging on the street food outside. From jhalmuri and puchka to chilla and pav bhaji, they have it all. Remember seeing pictures of former British Prime Minister David Cameron eating vada at a street shop? Well, that's Victoria Vada right outside the market (the guy still has a picture of the prime minister hanging at the stall). Finish off the food with some kulfi or ice-cream, doodh cola and sharbat. You'll find sharbat from Ralli's, shakes, Italian, Chinese and sweet stalls too.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Pav Bhaji At Mayaram
Those of you who have studied or study in Shikshayatan are definitely familiar with Mayaram, Riddhi Siddhi and the other food stalls on that stretch (you're living under a rock if you aren't). Head to Mayaram for the best pav bhaji in town or gorge on momos and noodles at the street shops right outside. If you go further, you'll find Riddhi Siddhi that serves awesome munchies. There are also ice-cream, kulfi, paan shops around.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Stew & Fish Fry In Dacres Lane
Dacres Lane is nothing shoert of heaven for street food lovers. From fish fry to chicken and mutton stew, this lane serves it all. Even Gordon Ramsay had set up a stall here for his TV show! Head to James Hickey Sarani for fresh hot khichuri with spicy vegetable fries. Then, stop by ChittoDa’s Suruchee Restaurant for fish fry and mutton rezala. Try kachori-sabzi at any of the stalls and finish it all off with a glass of lassi.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Kebabs In Zakaria Street
Another haven for street food lovers is Zakaria street, known for its kebabs. Try the beef bhuna and chaap at Bombay Hotel or the beef kebabs at Sufia. The street is full of stalls selling freshly-baked breads - sheermal, bakarkhani and rogini roti - that go perfectly well with any gravy or just by themselves. Stock up on dry fruits and sevain. You just can't miss the kebabs from Adam's and Abdul Hamid kebab shops.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Kachori, Luchi-Aloo Dum Outside Stock Exchange In Dalhousie
Popular among office-goers, the stretch just outside the stock exchange building in Dalhousie. There's nothing that they don't have. Omelette toast, anda bhurji, sandwiches, momos, Chinese (you can't miss this!), North Indian, South Indian, chilla, pakodas - phew! The list is never-ending. They also serve one of the best kachori and luchi-aloo dum in town. And at dirt-cheap rates. You can have a filling meal of roti-sabzi or chowmein at less than INR 50!
Chinese At Tiretti Bazaar
How can we not include Tiretti Bazaar in a list on street food? The city's very own China town has been serving the best Chinese and Cantonese food since decades. Reach this place around 5am for the best momos in town (isn't it an awesome breakfast option?). Make sure you reach on time because they sell out within a couple of hours! You'll also find fish dumplings, noodles pork baos, hearty soups with pork and fish balls simmering in huge pots at this food market.
Telebhaja At Kalika
- Price for two: ₹ 100
