Phuchkas To Telebhaja: The Ultimate Guide To Street Food In Kolkata

Momo is like the staple diet of every Kolkatan. A plate of hot, piping momos is all you need to feel happy and we know just the place for it. The momo stall right outside the Rabindra Sadan metro station (Gate No. 1) is hugely popular for its veg and chicken momos. You'll always find a crowd there so be prepared to wade through them or wait for a bit. The soft steamed momos are served hot with two types of chutney and soup. That entire stretch and the opposite foot are full of momo stalls. If that's too far for you, try the ones near 8B in Jadavpur or Indrani's Momo in Sovabazaar. They are equally good.