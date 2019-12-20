Score Sassy Shirts & Boho Dresses From This Fashion Studio In New Alipore

Minimalistic, contemporary, avant-garde and eco-friendly, city-based fashion label Studio Moda is all and more. Brainchild of Devina Salarpuria, this fashion studio in New Alipore has managed to create quite a name for itself among millenials, thanks to their range of edgy and contemporary western wear in eco-friendly fabrics.

Drawing a fine balance between contemporary and pocket-friendly, they stock a range of super stylish shirts, crop tops, trousers and dresses in shades of white, navy blue, black, grey and earthy brown. Their autumn/winter collection comprises a lot of jewel-toned peplums, blouses and ruffled dresses accessorised with golden rivets. Every piece is unique in its design and cut. Our fave picks have to be this balloon-sleeved olive shirt with cute metal rivets on the sleeves and another navy blue notch collar waist belt shirt with handcrafted metal rivets, perfect to stand out in any formal meeting or interview.

If you can't get enough of cotton dresses we recommend checking out this cotton bottled green ruffled long flowy dress. Complete this look with sneakers, a high ponytail and a backpack. Attending bae's birthday party? Take a look at this white cotton ruffled crop top with a back bow that will look super sleek when paired with blue jeans and stilettos. Their crop tops with front frill flaunt major celeb fashion vibes.

The collection starts from INR 5,000 and goes up to INR 10,000