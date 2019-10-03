Ditch your regular style and give your wardrobe a formal makeover. Check out these stores offering the best in formals, semi-formals, ethnic and Indo-western.
All You Men Out There! Hit-Up These Stores For Your Suit Needs
Manish Creations
Manish Creations brings you exclusively male ethnic couture lines, crafted specifically keeping in mind the vibrant, quirky and varied personalities of Indian men. Create your own dapper look from their exclusive range of suit collection that has got vibrant hues, offbeat designs, classy silhouettes and high-quality fabrics. You will also get men’s fashion accessories like safa, broach and mojris.
The Arvind Store
Get over 1,000 different fabric styles in suits, shirts and denims here at The Arvind’s Store. It is unlike any other men’s fashion store that offers custom tailoring and wedding suits for men. In a world where bespoke tailoring meets cutting edge fashion, this store will create a shopping experience to rival the best in the indigenous market. Prices start at INR 1,999 and plus they are super affordable too!
Blackberrys
You can get all your suiting and shirting woes sorted here at Blackberrys – one of India’s leading premium menswear fashion brands. Their store in Mani Square Mall has got a great collection of classic suits as well as shirts, pants, and accessories to cater all your fashion fads. No doubt it has turned out to be a one-stop shop for men’s growing fashion needs.
Peter England
The Peter England outlet that’s located inside the Avani Riverside Mall offers a great collection of formal and casual wear for men. This fall amp-up your wardrobe with their finely crafted sharp-suits and premium formals. Not to mention their suits offer a great fit too!
Turtle
Be it a coffee date or corporate meetings - let your attire do the talking next time you step out. From knitted travel-friendly suits, festive light-weight suits to printed buttoned suits and solid colors – Turtle has it all. You can also browse through the great collection of shirts, tees, ethnic-sets, kurtas, formal trousers, casual trousers, and jeans.
The Zodiac Store
The Zodiac Retail Store located at 37 Shakespeare Sarani offers an amazing collection of suits and shirts in different colors and cuts. Lay your hands on their lightweight, superfine, pure wool suits that are perfected with traditional Italian tailoring which will grant you a sartorial elegance. Ditch your regular black and grey and choose an ideal fit from their color quotient range of shirts, trousers, suits, ties, and accessories. They also have silk ties, cashmere pullovers, fine cotton polo knits, cuff links set with semi-precious stones and Italian leather belts to complete your look.
Debonair
Debonair is a dedicated menswear brand and have their very own retail store inside Firpo market, Dharmtalla. They specialise in slim-fit rather than tailored-fit suits and tuxedos. The best thing about them is their moderately priced suits with exclusive colors, cuts, and designs to give you a stunning look. They not only deal with designer and formal suit but also other men’s apparel like shirts, jeans, trousers, waistcoat, and blazers.
Vedam
Drop in at multi-designer store Vedam that hosts India’s choicest labels and designs, giving an uber-luxurious fashion experience to both men and women. They have got semi-formal suits like tuxedo and men’s bandhgalas as well as formal suits for men that are just perfect for festivities, parties, and work-formals. Take a break from the basic suits and opt for fun and quirky designed tuxedos and vintage style blazers with a modern cut and exquisite embroidery for your BFF’s wedding reception or just the blue suit with white stripes all over – redefining fashion.
