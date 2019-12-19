This Store In Hazra Is Shopping Goals If You Are A Lover Of Good Fabrics

Head to Sujatam on Hazra Road if you haven't, for their huge range of sarees and fabrics. The store stocks sarees for every occasion that one can humanly attend. Be it regular wear, party wear to wedding wear, Sujatam's collection will leave you spoilt for choice.

The collection cuts across all ages and is a balanced blend of the old and the new. They have modernised their fashion, and yet haven't done away with the traditional. Wear those organic bagru block prints on chanderi silk for your college farewell, starting from INR 3,200. We especially liked one in black with Bengali alphabets printed on them. A yellow chanderi silk saree with organic bandhni print grabbed our attention and you can wear it for any festivity. A green cotton dabu batik print with kaantha stitch for INR 2,175 that we spotted, is just the kind of elegant saree you would want to wear for an art exhibition. They have extensive collection of batik printed sarees on cotton and tussar silk.

Move to a more premium range and you can get your hands on their resham jamdani for INR 7,800. You can also get your jamdani on tussar and matka silk. For some bold choices, you can always check out their collection of kalamkari on tussar silk with zari border, starting from INR 11,500.

On a budget? Try their pocket-friendly satin border and applique patchwork sarees on Bengal cotton, starting INR 1,050.

We agree they don't have much to offer for men, but whatever few sleeveless jackets they have, are worth taking a look at. We liked one in off-white on jute silk with floral prints, priced at INR 3,600. You can also check out their fabric collection which includes raw silk, cotton and tussar silk among others.