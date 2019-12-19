Head To Deck88 To Make Summer Memories With Booze Starting At 99

Summers can be exhausting and tiresome. Nothing is as refreshing as a chilled beer or a Calpiroska on a summer afternoon while gazing at an impressive view. Our preferred rooftop lounge restro, Deck88, is here to make summers memorable with a selection of drinks for just INR 99!

They have domestic whiskey brands like Antiquity Blue, Blender's Pride, rums like Captain Morgan, Bacardi White Rum and Old Monk, and Honey Bee brandy as well as shots of Kimkaze and Mint Bombs. The menu also includes cocktails and pint beers which goes great with their salads, grilled choices and pasta.

This offer will go on throughout the summer.