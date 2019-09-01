Chase Sunsets At These 7 Popular Spots In The City

Picture yourself standing on the deck of a ship, à la Titanic, with your loved one and watching the Sun set into the horizon. Floatel, located on an anchored ship overlooking the majestic Hooghly, flanked by the Howrah Bridge on one side and the Vidyasagar Setu on the other, possibly offers the best view of the city of joy against the backdrop of a setting Sun. After it gets dark, enjoy the star-lit sky above and the mesmerising view of the river below, while you dig into their sumptuous spread.