Did you know admiring a sunset can have long-term positive effects on your emotional well-being? Perhaps, it’s time you stop being a city slicker and take your nature-lover avataar seriously by watching more sunsets than Netflix! Here are 7 spots in the city where you can gaze into a beautiful sunset.
Chase Sunsets At These 7 Popular Spots In The City
Princep Ghat
The perfect setting for an idyllic riverside outing, Princep Ghat, overlooking the Hooghly River, is possibly the most romantic and peaceful spots in the city. Watch the Sun sink into the horizon, giving the river an orangish red hue. To enjoy it even more, take a scenic nouko (boat) ride. You will witness a glorious stting Sun and then the gradual onslaught of glittering city lights on the water. While at it, also get treated to the magnificent sight of a lit-up Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu.
Victoria Memorial
A testament to the colonial history of Kolkata, Victoria Memorial, aside from its beautiful architecture, boasts of sprawling green gardens, fountains, and walkways interspersed with sculptures. Watch the Sun bathe the magnificent marble structure in glorious shades of red as it sets in the western sky. Soon after which the monument is brilliantly lit up with colorful lights - a sight for sore eyes.
The Bridge - Floatel
Picture yourself standing on the deck of a ship, à la Titanic, with your loved one and watching the Sun set into the horizon. Floatel, located on an anchored ship overlooking the majestic Hooghly, flanked by the Howrah Bridge on one side and the Vidyasagar Setu on the other, possibly offers the best view of the city of joy against the backdrop of a setting Sun. After it gets dark, enjoy the star-lit sky above and the mesmerising view of the river below, while you dig into their sumptuous spread.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Millenium Park
Millenium Park, situated along the Strand Road on the eastern shore of the Hooghly is a neatly landscape garden made as a part of the Kolkata Riverside Beautification Project. From here, you can get some stunning views of the Ganges and the Howrah Bridge. Sit by the riverside, watching the sunset and the quiet meandering of boats on the water as you feel relaxed and one with Nature.
Cafe Ekante
If the constant hustle of a never-ending schedule is getting to you, escape for some solitude and serenity to Cafe Ekante. This Bengali houseboat restaurant and café is built right amidst the beautiful waters and is built like a boat to create an ambience that is as unique as it gets. Spend the day at Eco Park and head to Ekante just before the Sun sets to behold the colourful beauty of the sky and its reflection on the lake.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Nalban
Placid lake surrounded by lush greenery and quite seclusion - that’s Nalban for you. Also known for boating, this place will capture your senses with its tranquility. Revel in the wondrous beauty of a perfect sunset here with your loved one.
Rabindra Sarovar Lake
This artificial lake is a quiet haven with lush greenery and alluring calmness surrounding it. The chirping of birds, cool breeze and distinct fragrances from flowers pacify your stressed out souls, making this the perfect place to escape from the humdrum of city life. Don’t miss out on the experience of being there when the Sun calls it a day.
