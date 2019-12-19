Get Dazzled By Different Shaped Lights At This Park Street Store

We all know Victor Brothers on Park Street, right? Now take a left turn onto a narrow alley adjacent to Victor Brothers and after walking for a couple of minutes, you'll spot Superlite.

Superlite deals in all kinds of fancy lights, wall lights, lamps, stand lights, ceiling lights and chandeliers. It's time to light up your home with their different offerings. Starting from basic study lights and mirror lights, to bold chandeliers and object specific hanging lights, step into Superlite and you're sure to find a solution for any corner of your house.

As soon as you enter, you'll spot the ceiling and wall lights. USP? They use crystals from Asfour, a leading crystal manufacturing company, in their most of their lights. You can check out this rose gold single wall light with chromium plates. We also saw a ship-shaped wall light, made with Asfour crystal beads, priced at INR 16,300.

To our utmost delight, Superlite had a vast collection of luxury chandeliers. We checked out this antique hanging light with multi-coloured crystals priced at INR 27,240. And if you want add some boho vibes to your interiors, check out their bike-shaped hanging light!