Calling All Ladies! Check Out This Store In Kankurgachi For Traditional & Indo-Westerns At Affordable Rates

We went scouting in Kankurgachi and stumbled upon this store called Tanayaa that stocks traditional and Indo-Western wear and we'd definitely recommend a visit.

Located close to the Kankurgachi Crossing, Tanayaa is quite a pretty store done up in white and lined with apparel in all kinds of colours and designs. They've got a wide range of kurtis, dresses, gowns, draped sarees, suits, bottoms and dupattas. Best part? They won't burn a hole in your pocket as they're quite budget-friendly. So, whether it's comfortable office wear or an occasion, Tanayaa has something for all you ladies out there.

You'll find apparel in different fabrics like cotton, muslin, different kinds of silk and crepe to name a few. A lot of them have beautiful embroideries done on them. A rust-coloured kurti made of silk with thread work done on it will work perfectly well for office wear or for a lunch date with your gang. Pair it up with their off-white embroidered dupatta and you're good to go.

Also, check out their range of draped sarees - we spotted one with a silk top and a skirt made of crepe with intricate hand embroidery done on it, perfect for festivals or family or pre-wedding functions. Tanayaa also stocks different kinds of pants like palazzos, ghararas, dhoti pants and straight pants in case that's what you're looking for.

Prices start at INR 500 and go up to INR 10,000.