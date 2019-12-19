This Saree Store In Salt Lake Is Bringing Handloom Back In Fashion And How!

This store in Salt Lake's Sector 1 area is a paradise for saree lovers. When you see the store at first, it may come across as small. But don't go by the outside appearance. It's a whole different world inside.

This store stocks handloom sarees only and it's extremely affordable too! Don't even get us started on the variety they've got. There's sarees in cotton, khadi, silk, tusser, linen, matka silk, madhubani, taant, jamdani, muslin, makhleen, ghicha and lots more. You name it and they have it! We spotted the traditional Bengali lal paar saree too in dhakai! We spotted a beautiful green jamdani handwoven saree in tussar silk perfect for light function wear. They also had a printed khaki saree that we loved. Pair it with heels and cutwork jewellery and you're sorted for any occasion.

The range is so good that we're sure you won't be able to leave the store without buying at least one. They've got fabrics that you might have not even heard of. Besides the collection, the store is beautifully done up in wooden flooring and brick walls and is well-lit. The staff is extremely helpful, warm and courteous. You might just get to meet the owner as well, who will willingly guide you on what will look best on you.

Besides sarees, they also stock fabrics for kurtis in case you don't want sarees. Prices start at INR 1,690 and can go up to INR 30,000.