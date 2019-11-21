Enjoy Authentic Mughal Delicacies At This Newbie In Ballygunge!

Bored of having similar kind of recipes while you are craving to relish in authentic Mughal delicacies, then give your palette with fresh new tastes. An eye-appealing rich and regal party fare awaits at the newly opened restaurant at Elahi Luxury Dining. The luxury dining restaurant boasts a mix of antique décor with a very modern setting amid golden and soft green tones. The decor is strikingly royal and very finely done throwing Nawabi themed ambience with its plush seating arrangements, rich furnishings, and elegant light fixtures mounted on the crisp, vibrant coloured textured wall. An anytime royal treat to taste buds or be it an occasion, you simply cannot miss out the drooling 'Gulistan e Kebab' spread, the riot of spices from the special curries carrying the treasure trove from 'Nemat e Dastarkhan', fascinating chronicles behind the fragrant Biryani/Polao from 'Shaan-E-Mehfil', delicious bread with Persian influence from 'Dilnashi Rotiyaan' and the spellbound royal dessert from 'Mehfil E Asal'. In Frame - Galaouti Kebab - The mouth-melting snack of Lucknow comes with a mix of minced meat and secret spices, served with soft Ulta Tawa Ke paratha. Bharwan Murgh Tangdi - An interesting variation of Chicken drumsticks. Chicken legs marinated and stuffed with spiced chicken keema. Very flavorful, juicy inside giving a superb taste. This is a showstopper. Angara Murgh Tangdi - Fiery smoky chicken leg - rich in flavour, marinated in a fiery mix of secret masala. Guarantees to be a scrumptious one. Murgh Chilman Bahar - Pieces of chicken slowly cooked in a marinade of rich and creamy gravy of Indian royal spices and minced chicken. The deep flavours of the marinade enveloped on the chicken were very prominent. Chowk Ki Nehari - A great example of culinary excellence. Lamb Nalli (lamb shank), cooked slowly with spicy masala to preserve the beautiful flavours. The aroma released from the spices smeared with the meat is simply mesmerizing. Gosht Sikora Majlisi - Pieces of mutton marinated in Indian spices and mashed galaouti and cooked slowly in clay oven. Just sublime. Kolkata Murg Dum Biryani - Our much loved Kolkata biryani. The beautiful flavours of the delicately perfumed saffron rice layered in a sealed pot infused with the spicy meat, cooked in dum style are always palate-pleasing. Gilafi Kulcha - 'Gilaf' means 'cover'. Soft and crisp delicious Kulcha stuffed with spicy veggie fillings covered with cheese, cooked in the tandoor. Amazingly good. Sheermal - Sheermal or Shirmal derived from the Persian words means 'milk rubbed'.Saffron-flavoured mildly sweet naan. This traditional flatbread from greater Iran can be relished as a stand-alone or an accompaniment with kebabs, spicy curries or even desserts. Ending the meal on a sweet note - Shahi Tukda - ‘Shahi Tukda’ or ‘Double ka Meetha’ - the indulgent delicacy of Hyderabad. Made by deep frying the bread, soaked in fragrant creamy sweet thickened milk or rabri studded with saffron and cardamom and garnished with dry fruits. Ala Jannat Kheer - Yummy kheer - the traditional rice pudding. Exotic creamy rice dessert mixed with saffron was a perfect delight. Chukander E Afroz - A unique delicious dessert with a rich and creamy texture tastes very similar to Carrot Halwa (Gajar Halwa). Prepared from nutrition-rich beetroot, khoya, milk and dry fruits that yield the beautiful colour. Hari Mirch Ka Halwa - The typical flavour has come out from boiled capsicum cooked with milk and khoya. Delicious with its unique taste and flavour. Thank you so much, Asif Iqbal for the warm invitation and gracious hospitality: