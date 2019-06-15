Are you the archetypal Bong guy who swears by tea, football and adda and hero worships Feluda and Robi Thakur? Then you must check out TeeGully, a shopping portal that has the coolest and quirkiest collection of graphic t-shirts, notebooks and phone covers, all sporting catchy Bong slogans and one-liners.
This Home-grown Brand Is Reinventing The Basic Tee With Witty Bong One-liners
What Makes It Awesome
Brainchild of three college friends - Shouvik, Subham and Barun - TeeGully was set up in 2016 to cater to Bong youths when witty Hindi and English slogan t-shirts were ruling the market. Three years on, we still love them! We came across funky t-shirts featuring icons like Satyajit Ray, Rabindranath Tagore and some of our favourite movie characters like Feluda, Jatayu and Apu Durga from Pather Panchali. We literally went ROFL on spotting tees with Bengali colloquial one-liners like Tar Kata, Dabi ta Ki, Ghorar Dim, Bamboo Hoe Geche, Hathe Hurricane and Eat, Ghum, Repeat. We love how this brand has turned every nuance of Bangaliana into swag. Plus these t-shirts are super affordable and range anywhere between INR 400 and INR 500. Style them with jeans, chinos or even shorts to exude some Bangaliana swag.
We also recommend checking out their notebooks and phone covers that sport motifs similar to the ones on tees. Grab them for as low as INR 190. Also if you are planning a party and want lookalike t-shirts for your gang, TeeGully lets you purchase tees in bulk.
What Could Be Better
They don't have a physical store so you'll have to shop from their website. Also, they don't sell their merchandise on their social media handles, which would have been tad more feasible.
Pro-Tip
Delivery tends to take time, so if you're purchasing tees ahead of an event make sure you have ample time in hand.
