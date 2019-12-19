Young Teens & Parents, This Counselling Service Is Here To Your Rescue

Teenline, a dedicated counselling service, was started by CINI in 2002 to answer queries and provide first-level counselling to young people on sexual reproductive, health issues, psychosocial and emotional problems, and family issues. CINI has introduced a toll-free tele counselling service as well as face to face counselling service for young people and parents to deal with their emotional problems. Every moment, adolescents/young people face the challenge of balancing the inner needs of the individual, and the outer demands of society to create an identity of his/her own. In this phase of multidimensional changes, it becomes difficult for an individual to cope with every aspect of his/her life — physical, psychological, and social. Counselling helps young people to identify the causes and alleviate symptoms of distress; improves their social and emotional resources, increases their use of effective communication skills to share and express emotions; and strengthens the relationship with family, community, and peers. Teenline is here to listen to queries from the 'Unknown Hellos' and guide them towards a healthy adolescence. They provide the following services: - Tele-counselling service - Face to face counselling services for emotional problems faced by adolescents - Referral services and networking for specialized counselling, medical counselling for adolescents - Career Counselling - Group Counselling - Family Counselling/ parental counselling - Therapeutic Sessions (group session + individual session) 1. Dance Movement Therapy 2. Music Therapy 3. Meditation Therapy and Guided Imagery 4. Art Therapy 5. Play Therapy - Psychometric Tests 1. IQ Test 2. Social Maturity 3. Personality Test (TAT/CAT/DAP/ RORSCHACH) 4. Paper Pencil Tests on Depression/Anger/Anxiety - Seasonal Workshops at school and college level - Outreach counselling/home-based counselling You can either email them or call them to book your appointments. It's available from Monday to Friday (11 am to 7 pm).