The quintessential thali, a perfect assortment of delicious varied dishes on a single platter, is more like a cultural exploration and makes for a complete meal in itself. Here’s where you can try out the perfect Rajasthani, Nepali, Thai, Bengali, South Indian and Oriya thali in the city.
What A Spread: These Are The Thalis In The City That You Must Try
Rajdhani
Get prepared to be welcomed by traditionally dressed servers, who will seat you by a table laden with a heavy Kansa (gun-metal) thaali with half-a-dozen katoris, which as soon as you settle will be filled in with several Gujarati and Rajasthani delicacies. With 72 different rotating dishes this is one gastronomic journey that will leave you feeling full and happy. The season of mangoes is here and Rajdhani has unveiled its Aamlicious menu for the season – and its got far more choices than you’d think! Get welcomed by Mango Lassi and Mango Thandai. For Appetisers, there is a stunning choice of Aam Khasta Kachori, Kacchi Kairi Khichiya Chaat, Mango Pizza Dhokla and Palak Aamras Chaat. There is evergreen Aamras Boondi, Aamchuri Gunda Ki Subzi, Kairi Masale Bhat & much more in the main course. This menu will be available from 12th April to 31st May.
Pocket Pinch: INR 950 plus taxes.
Blue Poppy
You better head here early – a favourite of all college goers and office people near Maidan, Blue Poppy is always jam-packed. Apart from their popular {and delicious} pork momos and shaaptas, they also have a Nepali thali in veg and non veg options. One of the components is gondruk, a preparation of fermented leafy vegetables very popular in Nepal. Another dish we found very interesting is the kinema, a soyabean dish fermented in lactobacillus. This is served with steamed rice and two sides of vegetables for the veg thali and a side of pork, chicken or fish for the non veg one.
Pocket Pinch: INR 110 onwards.
Sonar Tori
Opulent, regal and magnificent are only some ways to describe Sonar Tori—the all-day dining restaurant nestled in City Centre 1. Although the very intricate and lenghty menu can overwhelm you, but the non-veg and veg thalis will come to your rescue. The thalis, much like the elaborate platters laid out in every Bengali household on special occasions, have a veritable choice of dishes complete with Paanch Bhaja (fried veggies) and Chokhas (Bhate), Cholar dal, fragrant rice and Pulao and an assortment of various sides. End your meal on a sweet note with the very fresh Daaber Sandesh. The best part? Unlike most thali places, this one does stuff you with food, instead they bring the items in small proportions, that way you get to taste everything on the menu without actually overeating.
Pocket Pinch: Veg thali @ INR 745 plus taxes and non-veg thali @ INR 895 plus taxes.
Dalma
Dalma is an Oriya food joint in Salt Lake, and the only food joint to serve such an extensive selection of Oriya food in the city. They have some really interesting thalis like the veg/non veg Pakhala Thali and the Dalma Special Veg Thali. Other options like mutton, chicken and fish thali are also available. The Pakhala Thali is served with rice which is soaked overnight, tempered with fried onions, cucumber, mint leaves, mustard seeds and curd before serving. The accompaniments include cucumber and carrot salad, dates and tomato chutni, dhula saag (spinach) with mustard and ginger, thor alu etc. The other thalis include Oriya preparations of chicken, fish and mutton.
Pocket Pinch: INR 100 onwards.
Banana Leaf
Along with a fabulous South Indian (the dosas are yum!) menu, Banana Leaf also serves an as authentic as it gets South Indian Thali. This comes with Rice, Puri, Porial, Koottu, Karakuzambu, Sambar, Rasm, Appalam and is served with a side of vegetables, salad, pickles, south Indian papad and sweet. There’s not much of an ambience to speak of but the food more than makes up for it all.
Pocket Pinch: INR 240.
Hotel Broadway
This majestic old Kolkata pub serves amazing thalis. They have Chinese and Thai options – the former has fried rice, chowmein, chilly chicken, hot garlic vegetables and a side of kimchi. The Thai thali has steamed rice and Thai noodles served with chicken Thai yellow curry and a green Thai vegetable curry also served with kimchi. Pair this up with some of their draught beer, and you have the perfect office break.
Pocket Pinch: INR 150.
