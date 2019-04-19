What A Spread: These Are The Thalis In The City That You Must Try

Opulent, regal and magnificent are only some ways to describe Sonar Tori—the all-day dining restaurant nestled in City Centre 1. Although the very intricate and lenghty menu can overwhelm you, but the non-veg and veg thalis will come to your rescue. The thalis, much like the elaborate platters laid out in every Bengali household on special occasions, have a veritable choice of dishes complete with Paanch Bhaja (fried veggies) and Chokhas (Bhate), Cholar dal, fragrant rice and Pulao and an assortment of various sides. End your meal on a sweet note with the very fresh Daaber Sandesh. The best part? Unlike most thali places, this one does stuff you with food, instead they bring the items in small proportions, that way you get to taste everything on the menu without actually overeating.



Pocket Pinch: Veg thali @ INR 745 plus taxes and non-veg thali @ INR 895 plus taxes.