Piccadilly Square Is Selling The Best Cheesecake In Kolkata

Try their Popeye's Pick - it's basically a bag full of cheese, and if you love spinach, corn and cheese this is totally for you and for others, it's going to be worth a try. They serve the best salads, sandwiches and pancakes too. To top it all up, they have a variety of cheesecakes on their menu and if you're lucky enough to find the blueberry cheesecake still in stock, then don't miss the chance!