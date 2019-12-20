Piccadilly Square Is Selling The Best Cheesecake In Kolkata

Piccadilly Square

Bhowanipur, Kolkata
Techno City, Ground Floor, 15-B, Sarat Bose Road, Bhowanipur, Kolkata

Try their Popeye's Pick - it's basically a bag full of cheese, and if you love spinach, corn and cheese this is totally for you and for others, it's going to be worth a try. They serve the best salads, sandwiches and pancakes too. To top it all up, they have a variety of cheesecakes on their menu and if you're lucky enough to find the blueberry cheesecake still in stock, then don't miss the chance!

It's a tiny and friendly cafe where you can go in your pyjamas for hot chocolate post dinner.

You're going to have a hard time finding parking so book a cab.

Post your meal, try the ice paan outside Piccadilly Square.

