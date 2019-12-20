Try their Popeye's Pick - it's basically a bag full of cheese, and if you love spinach, corn and cheese this is totally for you and for others, it's going to be worth a try. They serve the best salads, sandwiches and pancakes too. To top it all up, they have a variety of cheesecakes on their menu and if you're lucky enough to find the blueberry cheesecake still in stock, then don't miss the chance!
Piccadilly Square Is Selling The Best Cheesecake In Kolkata
It's a tiny and friendly cafe where you can go in your pyjamas for hot chocolate post dinner.
You're going to have a hard time finding parking so book a cab.
Post your meal, try the ice paan outside Piccadilly Square.
