This New Pub Is Quickly Taking Over As The Heart Of The Buzzing Sector V

Rip Van Winkle may have woken up all discombobulated after the long sleep, but when Kolkata's sleepy desolate hood of Salt Lake woke up, there is no avoiding the buzz. Prime to this buzz is of course the quintessential Sector V, and if you want to get to where the hive is thriving then you have to hit up the newest pub in the block The Brewhive. Talk about being spacious, this pub is spread out across two levels. You could hang by the bar itself that stretches long enough like a small alley. Or take up one of those tables by the funky decor walls. Got a large group to hang by or have bae for company, you can take up one of the booths on the level above. All the pub grubs and necessary drinks are in place - Galawati Kebabs to chicken drumsticks, LIITs and beer - but for the more adventurous sort there are the house special tandoori pav, Charcoal martini and churros to try. IPL season is on and for a private time with your drinks and food there's also the huge screen to keep you company.