Stop By This Store For Wall Clocks, Showpieces & Other Home Decor Stuff

We were roaming around in City Centre 2 in Rajarhat when we stumbled up on this beautiful, recently-opened home decor store called The Calcutta Antique and you should definitely drop in here if you're planning to redo your casa.

If you're looking for home decor stores to revamp your bedroom or living area, then add The Calcutta Antique to your list of shops to visit. The store has a wide range of accessories that'll look great on that wall in your living room or on your bedside. In fact, their selection of showpieces of gods and goddesses, mainly Radha-Krishna and Ganesha, will sit perfectly well in your mandir or puja ghar.

Ever seen a landline that looks like a skeleton's face? Yes! We're not kidding. You read that right? They have these really cool telephones in the shape of the face of skeletons with quite a shiny design on it that might just glow a bit in the dark (don't be scared!). The store also stocks wall frames, paintings, showpieces of Buddha and Laughing Buddha in different poses as well as those abstract ones of animals, human figures, couples and instruments that make for great gift options too. We spotted this quirky wall clock in the shape of a cycle and one that's got pretty birds and leaves designed around the dial.

There's quite a lot to choose from. Make sure you drop in the next time you visit City Centre 2.