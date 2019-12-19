Craving Chinese? Drop By This New Eatery For Some Asian Delights

Finding authentic Chinese cuisine can often prove to be a harrowing experience especially when your tastebuds refuse to feel the taste of the cliched chowmein and chilli chicken. But not anymore. Head to The Canteen By Asia Cuisine and trust us your stomach, taste buds, and brain (basically all your senses) will thank you later!

The popular food joint, Asia House, has been reincarnated into The Canteen and is conveniently located on Triangular Park More. They have also revamped the place in terms of decor and also laid out new additions to the menu.

We recommend trying their in-house special Cantonese Chicken Salad - chunks of chicken marinated in a spicy tangy sauce and fused with veggies and herbs. If you like pork, take a dig at the flavoursome Teriyaki Pork Grilled. Go high on Thai food and grab a mouthful of Mee Goreng (spicy Thai noodles topped with a fried egg) along with Thai Hot Basil Chicken (tender chicken pieces cooked in thick gravy). There's Chilli Oyster Fish, Kung Pao and Tsing Hoi if you like seafood. Momo maniacs can opt for Japanese Gyozas - crisp dumplings served with Japanese sweet soy sauce. For some sweet endings, you can try their Darsaan with ice cream and chocolate brownie.

All the food items are super-affordable (the name is The Canteen, so has to be) and priced between INR 150 to INR 500.