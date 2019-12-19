Bookmark This New Multi-Label Studio For Northeast Weaves, Prints & Jewellery

Mekhla and Chador, Phanek and Innaphi, Eking and Jainkup - do these names ring a bell? You'll no longer need to plan a sojourn to North East to get hold of these ethnic clothing range. The Gypsy Tales, on the lane opposite South City Mall, stocks up a varied range of ethnic wear for both men and women, all sourced from the hilly areas and handwoven by artisans of Shillong and Assam.

Run by fashion designer Jahnabi Das, the store stocks some of the best bespoke ensembles from the North East. To rekindle your love for drapes, there's Mekhla Chador, silk, handloom and tie dye saris from Silk Symphony. For bohemian vibes, check out embroidered kurtas and shrugs, with offbeat and quirky prints, from Womaniya. Their menswear is equally rich and savvy. From waistcoats, bandis to khadi kurtas, they have it all. While women's wear start from INR 3000 and go up to INR 10,000, men's clothing are priced INR 1500 onwards.

Load up your jewellery box with their handmade bamboo earrings and neckpieces. These range between INR 250-300.